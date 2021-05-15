Driver transported after tractor-trailer overturns in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of a tractor-trailer to the hospital after the vehicle overturned in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard, at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when he lost control of the truck, which was carrying sand, and overturned north of the intersection.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash led to some northbound lane closures on U.S. 27, but the roadway has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.