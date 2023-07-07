WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A car plunged into a lake leaving one person with minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday morning near Racquet Club Road and East Mall Road in Weston.

Live video footage showed the car partially submerged in the lake.

Broward Sheriff Fire Reacue said the driver exited the vehicle on their own.

The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

