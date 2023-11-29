WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was stopped by police after a vehicle was reported stolen.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Police followed the vehicle, a red 2021 Chevy Corvette, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were following the vehicle near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue in Miami Gardens, which then headed near Northeast 207th Street and Second Avenue.

The driver was then stopped at 5040 SW 22nd St. in West Park.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers had their guns drawn towards the vehicle.

The driver compiled and is now talking with officers.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.