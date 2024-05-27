OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive sent a car into a business in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Third Avenue, just before 5:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a white BMW crashed with another vehicle before, veered off the roadway and struck the business.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the BMW was taken in for questioning.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.