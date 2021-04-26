Driver shares ordeal after runaway tire hits car on Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver ran into some trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Davie when a runaway tire bounced from one side of the highway into the other and hit her car.

Nianah Boue said she somehow managed to walk away despite getting smashed by the dangerous debris, Monday afternoon.

“All I just saw was a tire rocket into the sky, and it’s aimed directly for me, like it had my name on it,” she said.

Nianah said she was driving southbound on the Turnpike, just south of Griffin Road, when the tire came loose from a trailer and started to bounce her way.

“It just did one big bounce onto the floor and then shoots up into the sky, and as I’m looking at it, I’m driving. I see it come straight directly down to me,” she said.

With just seconds to react, Nianah raced through her options and quickly made a decision.

“I couldn’t brake because I didn’t want the back car to hit me, so I’m thinking I could speed up,” she said, “but it’s just like we met directly, and the tire just went on to the dash and hit the glass, and everything just shattered.”

With a few cuts and no way to see, she somehow safely pulled over.

“I’m shocked that I’m still here, and I didn’t even hit any other car,” Nianah said.

The driver of the truck pulling the trailer remained at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.

