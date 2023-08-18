LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who crashed into a canal in Lauderhill prompted a quick response by rescue crews.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of 4162 Inverrary Drive, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the SUV was submerged.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, a woman suffered from a medical condition and drove into the water. She was assisted by a good Samaritan and transported to an area hospital where she’s stable.

No other injuries were reported.

