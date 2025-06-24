POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who collided with a Brightline train is now out of the hospital and calls his survival a miracle.

The 81-year-old was released from Broward Health North, Tuesday, after spending a few days in the hospital following the crash near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway last week.

Officials said his car was hit and flipped over, with parts flying more than 100 feet and even struck a nearby building.

The man was seriously injured, but alert, when pulled from the wreck.

The elderly man said he is grateful to be alive, crediting the quick actions of paramedics for saving his life.

He says he plans to return to his home country of Chile after extensive physical therapy.

