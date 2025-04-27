TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Two good Samaritans sprang into action after an SUV went into a canal in Tamarac, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO Dive Team responded to the scene of the crash near Woodlands Boulevard and Rock Island Road, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the gray SUV went into the water, prompting the good Samaritans to pull the driver to safety.

Divers went in to make sure no one else was inside the vehicle.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the water.

