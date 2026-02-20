HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Hollywood, shutting down Federal Highway during rush hour.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 900 block of North Federal Highway, just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics transported the driver of the SUV and a pedestrian to Memorial Regional Hospital as trauma alerts.

An employee at a Circle K located across the street from the bus stop said the pedestrian suffered severe trauma to one of their legs.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, no amputations were performed ay the scene, but paramedics used a tourniquet due to the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Hours later, 7’s Drone Force captured the damaged bus stop and mangled blue SUV, as well as the parking lot of a nearby CVS pharmacy cordoned off with police tape.

Officers closed Federal Highway in both directions between Johnson and Hayes streets while they investigate. They urge officers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

