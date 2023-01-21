DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the vehicle ended up in the canal as a result of an accident.

Fortunately, everyone involved was able to get out safely.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor pain.

