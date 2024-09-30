MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and his passenger were able to get out of a sinking situation in Miramar after the car they were in ended up in a pond.

Miramar Police responded to the scene of the crash on Miramar Parkway, near Southwest 148th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver was traveling eastbound on Miramar Parkway when he veered off the road and went into the pond from the south side of the roadway,

Both victims were able to exit the vehicle. They were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood to be checked out.

The dark colored sedan involved in the incident was later removed from the water.

