HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver opened fire along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach, striking an SUV.

Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the southbound lanes near Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit, just before 3:45 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the drivers of a blue Mazda and a black Infiniti were following each other in the Hollywood area over what they described as some sort of grievance.

Once both veehicle got on I-95, detectives said, the driver of the Mazda pulled alongside the Infiniti snd discharged a weapon.

The driver of the Mazda continued driving southbound without stopping.

There were two people on board the Infiniti. They were not injured.

The driver of the Infiniti pulled over to the left shoulder of the highway and waited for troopers to arrive.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the SUV. There are bullet holes in the back corner panel of the vehicle, and its rear window has been smashed.

Troopers have shut down one southbound lane just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard while they investigate. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the Mazda, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

