POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after their van was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 33rd Street, Tuesday morning.

Pictures shared by a passenger on the train showed some damage sustained to the back of the van.

The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.