DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lucky driver faced a close call on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

A truck carrying long pipes rear ended a car, sending the pipes flying forward and smashing through the back windshield, Friday afternoon.

Photos shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue show the aftermath of the crash that took place between Broward and Davie boulevards.

Thankfully, the driver of the crashed car was not injured.

