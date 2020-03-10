Driver OK after truck catches fire on I-75 in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The driver of a tractor-trailer managed to escape from the vehicle after its rear brakes caught fire in Weston.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked as the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound along Interstate 75, just east of Indian Trace, at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived, closed down the lanes and quickly put out the fire.

Cellphone video captured the burning truck as crews extinguished the flames.

Northbound lanes were temporarily shut down but have since reopened to traffic.

No one was injured.

