WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck experienced some frightening moments when he ended up in the water at Everglades National Park.

The motorist’s truck on Wednesday was on a boat ramp near Griffin Road when it suddenly slid into the water.

The driver was able to get out of the truck safely.

