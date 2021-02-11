Driver OK after freight train hits car stuck on tracks in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after a slow-moving freight train hit his car in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 15th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks that run along Dixie Highway, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz apparently became stuck at the rail crossing and was hit by the train. The impact pushed the car off the tracks.

No serious injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital.

