Driver OK after crashing into Davie canal

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie lost control and wound up crashing into a canal.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured the victim’s black Ford Mustang going out of control before crashing into the canal, along Southwest 136th Avenue at 26th Street, just after 7:45 a.m., Monday.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded shortly after.

Police said the driver was suffering from a medical episode at the time of the crash.

The driver was safely taken out of the car and is said to be OK.

