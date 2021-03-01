Driver OK after crashing into Davie canal; witness who shot video speaks out

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie lost control and wound up crashing into a canal, and the frightening moment was recorded on video.

The cellphone video, recorded by a witness riding in a car behind the driver, captured the victim’s black Ford Mustang going out of control along Southwest 136th Avenue at 26th Street, just after 7:45 a.m., Monday.

“It was a regular day. We were just driving, working, and we see the car in front of us swerving all over the road,” said the witness, Bruno Nafal.

Nafal said he took out his phone and started recording.

“You never know if he’s going to hit us, if he’s going to hit another car,” he said.

Nafal said he was making deliveries when he spotted the erratic driver.

“Super scary, super scary. People were honking at him. Nobody knew what to do,” he said. “He was really unsafe.”

The driver of the Mustang is seen narrolwly missing several vehicles.

“He’s going to fall in,” Nafal is heard saying in Spanish.

Moments later, the victim’s car veered off the road and went into the canal.

“Stop, stop, stop the car!” Nafal is heard saying in Spanish.

Nafal said he and his co-worker pulled over and immediately called 911.

“We didn’t know what the situation was. The only ting we knew is there was a life in there, and we needed to help out and take care,” said Nafal.

Nafal said he and his co-worker tried to get the driver out of the car.

“Me and my co-worker jumped out, We started taking off our clothes, ready to jump in, but the engine was still running, the tires were running still,” he said. “We didn’t know what to do in the situation. We just opened the door, and the water was going in, so we had to close it back up, close the door again and wait for the cops, because we couldn;t get him out. There was too much water going in.”

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded shortly after.

Police said the driver was suffering from a medical episode at the time of the crash.

Nafal said he later learned the victim was suffering from low blood sugar.

The driver was safely taken out of the car. Officials said he was responsive and is expected to be OK.

Nafal said he’s glad to have been in the right place at the right time. He also has a message for drivers.

“If you don’t feel safe to drive, please stay at home,” he said. “There’s a lot of things going on right now. We don’t need you on the street being unsafe. Stay at home.”

Fortunately, the canal is not deep, because had it been deeper, the outcome could have been much worse.

Police are not releasing the driver’s name.

