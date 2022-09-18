A woman is lucky to be alive after her car burst into flames on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a road ranger approached a gray Volkswagen that was sitting on the shoulder of the highway near Hollywood Boulevard to find the driver asleep, at around 7:45 a.m., Sunday.

The road ranger attempted to wake the driver. Moments later, as the road ranger was walking back to his car, the driver of the Volkswagen drove off on the southbound lanes and stopped on the center lane for unknown reasons.

At the same time, FHP officials said, the woman, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, did not see the Volkswagen stopping ahead of her and rear-ended it. The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene moments later.

Authorities said the impact caused the Corolla to catch fire. Fortunately, the woman was able to exit the car and get to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers shut down the right and center southbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

