Driver OK after car plunges into Pembroke Pines canal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver plunged into a canal in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 145th Avenue and Pembroke Road, Sunday afternoon.

Officers are out with a traffic crash at SW 145 Ave/Pembroke Rd where one of the involved vehicles became submerged in the nearby canal. The sole occupant of the vehicle was able to safely exit the car. The roadway remains open & unobstructed. Please drive safely in the area. pic.twitter.com/jGMotYmF06 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 20, 2019

A photo tweeted out by the department shows what appears to be an SUV almost fully submerged in the canal.

Officials said the driver was able to exit safely from the vehicle.

The roadway remains open to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.