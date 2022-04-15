LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for the elderly driver of a car that crashed into a canal in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 40th Street and 44th Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the elderly man lost control of his vehicle before ending up in a canal in the water.

Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of car and the water. He was not hurt.

The car was lifted out and towed from the scene.

