FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Fort Lauderdale sent a woman into a lake.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the woman was driving in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 55th Street when she veered off the roadway in an attempt to avoid hitting a mattress that had fallen off of another vehicle, Thursday night.

FLPD units responded to the scene just after 8:50 p.m. to find the driver’s vehicle partially submerged.

Investigators said the woman was the sole occupant inside the car. She was not hurt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

