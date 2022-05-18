DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver made their way to safety after their car crashed into a lake.

The crash happened just off Interstate 75, near Griffin Road, in Davie, Tuesday afternoon.

Divers with Davie Fire Rescue responded after receiving a call at around 4:45 p.m.

However, officials said, the driver had managed to escape and reach the shore safely by the time first responders arrived.

Rescue divers went in the water to make sure there were no other people inside the vehicle.

