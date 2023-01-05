MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

The tractor-trailer overturned on Thursday afternoon from the ramp that connects the Turnpike Extension to the northbound main line of the Turnpike near Calder Race Track and Hard Rock Stadium.

As a result, the truck spilled its load of toiletry products, causing a major traffic jam.

Crews worked to clean up the mess and upright the truck.

The driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.