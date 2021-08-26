MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken the driver of a stolen pickup truck into custody after he led them on a high-speed pursuit along Alligator Alley that started in Fort Myers and ended off busy Miramar Parkway.

7Skyforce hovered above the speeding white 2019 Ford F-150 for the majority of the pursuit, Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the driver stole a truck that belongs to a tree removal company in Fort Myers.

The pursuit began near Mile Marker 77 at around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck reportedly reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

At one point, the driver swerved across several lanes of traffic and crossed a grassy median as he exited Alligator Alley.

When a Florida Highway Patrol deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the truck, the vehicle veered off until it came to rest in an embankment off Miramar Parkway.

The driver exited the truck and ran through the marsh in an attempt to flee from troopers. He climbed a fence and ran toward a nearby canal, but he eventually grew tired and was apprehended.

Thursday evening, 7News cameras captured an SUV from the tree removal company that came to Miramar to pick up the stolen truck.

Investigators said the 22-year-old driver was the sole occupant of the truck. He faces a number of charges in Fort Myers.

