HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who, they said, was behind a wheel of a stolen car before abandoning the vehicle in a Hollywood neighborhood and fleeing on foot, triggering a precautionary lockdown at two nearby schools.

According to a Hollywood Police, officers spotted a stolen Hyundai in Pembroke Pines and followed a vehicle to Hollywood.

Investigators said the driver ditched the vehicle in the area of Pierce Street and 27th Avenue and took off on foot.

7SkyForce hovered above the vehicle, which appears to have come to a stop at an apartment complex.

Officers established a perimeter, and two schools — Beachside Montessori and Sunshine Elementary Charter — were temporarily placed on lockdown.

As of noon, officers were in the process of breaking down the perimeter and lifting the lockdowns.

The subject remains at large.

