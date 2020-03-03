Driver of car that crashed into Oakland Park house says she was chasing thief

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a car that crashed into an unoccupied house in Oakland Park Monday is speaking out about the events that led to the crash.

According to neighbors, the driver was in her GMC Yukon when someone reached inside and grabbed her purse, prompting her to chase the black car they fled in down Northwest 43rd Street.

When the black car turned a corner, she crashed into the house.

The car took down a stop sign and almost hit another driver.

“That little brake I did saved my life,” witness Dulce Avila said.

After the crash, surveillance footage from a Ring camera showed the woman who crashed running from the scene screaming to call for help.

“Call the cops!” she yelled.

Oakland Park Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after, and the woman claimed she was chasing an Infiniti.

It was believed that someone in the Infiniti possibly stole her wallet.

The woman was then taken to the hospital.

The homeowner boarded up their home and said they are happy their dogs or anyone else wasn’t hurt.

“It’s very scary because thinking I could have been home, my children could have been home,” said a neighbor. “You have people walking down the street all the time walking their dogs. We have children that play and ride their bikes in the street.”

No injuries have been reported.

According to neighbors, the woman appeared to be fine before she was taken to the hospital.

She said saw the Infiniti flee all the way down to Prospect Road, which is two blocks away from the scene of the crash, before she lost sight of the car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

