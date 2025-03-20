PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver took Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chaotic chase that ended in a fatal multi-car crash in Plantation that left him dead and several people injured, authorities said.

The incident began when the driver fled from troopers on the Florida Turnpike, at around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to FHP, the subject was driving north in the southbound lane of University Drive, near North Marcano Boulevard.

While driving into oncoming traffic, the left side of the subject’s car collided with another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction with two other cars.

The subject’s car erupted in flames as a result of the multiple crashes, trapping the subject inside.

“In pursuit of a vehicle, I’m advising it crashed, and now it’s on fire,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner. “We have one male who is unconscious in the vehicle. We need rescue. The vehicle that the suspect was driving is smoking, but there are no open flames.”

A total of four vehicles were involved. The other drivers survived, some with minimal injuries. However, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone video shared by a neighbor with 7News shows the mangled car smoking and leaking liquid after being T-boned by another car.

One woman, whose relationship with the subject is currently unknown, was seen incredibly distraught as FHP troopers attempted to go through the car.

7News spoke with a witness who detailed the aftermath of the crash.

“We saw four cars that were involved in the accident. It was pretty bad,” said a man. “Really, it was pretty bad, considering it was on University Drive, where the speed limit is about 45 miles per hour.”

The identity of the subject remains unknown as of Thursday evening, as detectives attempt to determine why he led troopers on the deadly pursuit.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.