MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck in Miramar left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2000 block of U.S. 27, at around 5:50 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a driver was traveling northbound when they were hit head-on by another driver going south in the northbound lanes.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle was killed on impact, and a passenger in their was hurt

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives said the driver who was traveling against traffic walked away without any injuries.

Officers shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 and diverted traffic at Krome Avenue. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.