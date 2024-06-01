FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a Fort Lauderdale Police officer was taken to the hospital following an overnight wreck.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the collision took place along the 1100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, near Powerline Road and just north of Sunrise Boulevard, at around 1 a.m.. Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan made a turn into the path of the marked police vehicle.

Authorities said the officer was responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and rushed the civilian driver to Broward Health Medical Center, where the motorist succumbed to their injuries.

Officials said the officer involved was also transported to be treated for an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police have not identified the deceased driver pending next of kin notification, as they continue to investigate the crash.

