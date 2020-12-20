Driver killed in rollover crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Miramar that left a driver dead.

Miramar Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near County Line Road and South State Road 7, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

MDFR crews responded due to the proximity of the scene to Miami-Dade County. They found the car completely totaled.

Witness Waynetta Taylor said the vehicle struck a barrier before overturning several times.

“I was able to witness how this driver hit the barrier. The barrier moved about 6 feet, and it stopped, and that’s when that car flipped over about two or three times,” she said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire rescue crews spent hours at the scene clearing debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.