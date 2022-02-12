DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 595 in Davie that left one person dead and shut down all eastbound lanes for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes just west of Davie Road, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a pickup truck and a semi-truck with a carnival ride towed in the back had been involved in a sideswiped collision and were stopped in center lanes when the driver of a van traveling east was unable to stop and rammed into the back of the semi-truck.

The impact caused the van to catch fire.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Troopers shut down all eastbound lanes and diverted traffic to State Road 84.

The highway did not reopen until after 11 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

