MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in a fiery crash in Miramar, and police believe another driver who fled the scene was involved.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Miramar Parkway and Southwest 178th Avenue, near the Silver Lakes neighborhood, just after 12:50 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said an Infiniti struck several palm trees and burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially thought this was a single-vehicle crash, but skid marks on the pavement to the east of the crash site have led them to believe a second vehicle was involved.

Police have shut down Miramar Parkway between 178th and 184th avenues in both directions while they investigate.

Just before 5 p.m., a truck from the Miramar Public Works Department arrived to clear the scene while fire rescue crews were seen near the victim’s remains, which were concealed by a makeshift barrier.

A police officer was seen launching a drone in the air as they searched the vicinity.

Police are looking for the driver of a mint green newer model Dodge Challenger believed to have been involved in the crash. The vehicle should have damage to the front-passenger side.

If you have any information on this crash or the whereabouts of the driver of the Challenger, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

