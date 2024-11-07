PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Pines Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

Officials transported the victim to Memorial Hospital West where the patient died from their injuries, according to FHP.

Three right lanes are currently blocked on the northbound lanes. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

