Driver killed after crashing into multiple vehicles, business in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after crashing into multiple vehicles and a business in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and 44th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the driver hit several cars in a parking lot before slamming into the front of the business.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.