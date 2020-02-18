Driver killed after collision with Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been killed after a Brightline train struck the car they were driving in Pompano Beach.

The collision occurred on Atlantic Boulevard near Dixie Highway, at around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews could be seen extinguishing the fire caused by the crash.

All passengers aboard the train were moved to the rear of the train and were not injured.

A source said the driver of the car had tried to beat the train.

