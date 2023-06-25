DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after, authorities said, he collided with a semi-truck on the Florida Turnpike in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the overnight crash about a half-mile north of Griffin Road, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was traveling north changed lanes into the outside center lane and into the path of the semi-truck.

After the vehicles collided, investigators said, the Civic became attached to the truck and was dragged until they both came to a stop.

The truck ended up on its side.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Civic dead. The driver of the overturned truck was not injured.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

