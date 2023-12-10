DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision involving an 18-wheeler in Deerfield Beach left a driver dead, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Southwest Tenth Street and Powerline Road, at around 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

The driver of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said a third driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck later crashed as a result of the wreck but was not hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

