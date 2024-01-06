FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after a car and tractor-trailer collided in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the violent wreck near Northwest 19th Street and 24th Avenue, Friday morning.

The smaller vehicle ended up wedged beneath the back end of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to determine what caused the crash.

