FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale left a driver dead and sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Surveillance video showed a white Ford as it zoomed down Northwest 31st Avenue, near Broward Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Moments later, the car went airborne, flipped over and crashed into a silver Lexus.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Ford to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

