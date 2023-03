SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy on the road Monday morning in Sunrise.

Police said the driver of a silver Toyota struck a man and a woman near North University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard.

A male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The woman, however, did not survive.

Traffic was diverted for some time while police investigated.

