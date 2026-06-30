HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man faced a judge more than a month after, authorities said, he slammed into a Hollywood Police cruiser, sending an officer to the hospital.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Artiom Echiusciu was driving his BMW more than 100 miles an hour before crashing into the cruiser on Ocean Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard, during the early morning hours of May 20.

Authorities said the suspect then took off running.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is recovering.

Echiusciu was found in Chicago earlier this month and went before a Broward County circuit judge on Monday. He faces several felony charges, including leaving the scene of the accident involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

Echiusciu remains behind bars on $206,000 bond.

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