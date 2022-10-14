NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit.

Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon.

The pursuit ended when the man driving the car crashed into a fence in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 29th Avenue.

Officers took the motorist into custody. It’s unclear whether or not he’s the person responsible for the carjacking.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.