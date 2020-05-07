Driver in custody after flashing gun at Deerfield Beach mayor, BSO-involved pursuit

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took a driver into custody after he flashed a gun at the mayor of Deerfield Beach and led deputies on a chase that ended in a pit maneuver.

Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz said he was driving south on Powerline Road when he noticed the driver of a white sedan driving aggressively, shortly after noon, Thursday. He then dialed 911.

Shortly after, Ganz said, he encountered the driver at the intersection of Powerline and Southwest 10th Street. The mayor said he rolled down his window.

“When he started revving up there, I yelled at him. I said, ‘You need to slow down,'” said Ganz. “He said, ‘Do you want to go?’ He reached over, must have had the gun sitting right on his passenger side, ’cause he instantly pulled out a gun, pointed it at me, cut in front of me, slammed on his brakes.”

Ganz said he feared the situation would escalate even further.

“Then I thought he was going to get out. I thought things were going to get really bad, and he ended up taking off,” he said.

BSO units chased the white sedan south on Interstate 95 for about 12 minutes when, at one point, deputies said, they saw the driver tossing a weapon out of the window.

The chase came to a sudden conclusion in the area of Davie Boulevard and Riverland Road in Fort Lauderdale.

As pursuing deputies exited to the area of Davie Boulevard, they performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, as the driver refused to stop.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained some damage from the collision.

Authorities have not released the driver’s identity. It remains unclear what charges he may face.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.