PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody after an apparent police pursuit across Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and various other law enforcement officials responded to the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard.

According to deputies, officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford truck in the area of Deerfield Beach, but the driver refused to stop and collided against a police cruiser and began heading southbound.

Deputies appeared to have conducted a successful PIT maneuver that led to the driver crashing and ending the apparent pursuit in the area of Plantation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the pickup truck pinned against a wall with front-end damage.

Deputies searched the person’s car after taking them into custody

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard is closed, causing traffic to be backed up. The northbound lanes remain unaffected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



