LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a driver into custody and are searching for the two passengers who bailed out from a car and fled into an apartment complex in Lauderhill following a high-speed chase that began in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a white Honda Civic as an FHP trooper sped closer and closer just past the county line, as both vehicles entered Miramar, Thursday, at around 4:50 p.m.

A closer look at the Civic showed damage to the front panel.

The Civic and the FHP cruiser entered the Turnpike shortly after and continued to head north.

Speeds exceeded 100 mph at least once during the pursuit.

7News has learned the driver of the Honda may be wanted in connection to a felony.

Once the pursuit entered Lauderhill, the driver of the Civic exited at Sunrise Boulevard, as a second FHP trooper joined in and a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew above them.

Shortly after, the driver of the Honda began going against traffic.

Moments later, the Honda pulled into the Lauderhill Point Apartments 3100 NW 19th St., and three people were seen leaping out of the vehicle and taking off in different directions into the complex.

Troopers temporarily shut down the intersection of Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue, but as of 5:30 p.m., traffic has begun to flow freely again. Police appear to be concentrating much of their efforts on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to the complex and are using several K-9 units in their search.

Just before 5:20 p.m., the driver of the Honda was seen in handcuffs, as multiple agencies continue their search for the two other occupants.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.