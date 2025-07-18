MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate man accused of causing a fatal triple crash in January appeared before a judge.

According to the authorities, 26-year-old Jeremiah Anderson, the driver of the BMW, was arrested Thursday for his role in the crash. He was initially transported to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the white BMW being driven by Anderson collided with a silver Honda traveling eastbound on Royal Palm Boulevard. The BMW then crashed into a black Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Rock Island Road.

A total of three cars were involved in the crash. All the victims who lost their lives were in the same vehicle, according to police.

The arrest report states that Anderson’s blood alcohol content was 0.152 percent, almost twice the legal limit. In addition, THC was revealed to have been in his system at the time.

He faces charges including multiple counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

