Driver hurt after Tesla slams into parked cars, house in Miramar neighborhood

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a Tesla suffered injuries after the car veered off the road in a Miramar neighborhood and struck several parked cars before hitting a house, police said.

According to Miramar Police, the crash took place along the 6500 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 4:20 a.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vehicle slammed into the residence.

“I heard the first screech, and then I got up, and that’s when we heard the total bang,” said Shyenne Medlin, who lives a few doors down. “I just saw a bunch of cars all piled up.”

Investigators said the speeding driver hopped the curb and crashed into the parked cars before hitting the house,

A man showed 7News the damage inside the house. Speaking in Spanish, he said a family member was asleep just inches from the impact.

Back outside, cameras captured a silver sedan and a dark colored pickup truck with extensive damage. The impact caused the truck to push up against the house.

“They don’t realize that it’s a curb. They kind of think that it’s a straight road,” said Medlin.

Medlin said the crash hits close to home because the same thing recently happened to her.

“Someone was speeding, ran in. Our car was parked vertically, hit it horizontally, and now our car is completely totaled,” she said.

Police said no one inside the home in Saturday’s crash was injured.

Meanwhile, neighbors hope the city will install reinforcement to stop crashes like this.

“If the guardrail was there, it would have hit the car right then and there, and it would have stopped all of this,” said Medlin.

The Tesla was later towed from the scene.

The severity of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

