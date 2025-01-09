DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver crashed into a building on the main campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

According to investigators, the motorist suffered a medical episode and slammed into the structure, Wednesday night.

A window was shattered due to the impact, but authorities said the building did not sustain any structural damage.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Back at the scene 7News, captured the dark colored sedan involved in the crash being towed away.

